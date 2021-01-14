Weather Blog: Quiet Friday, then rain and snow Saturday

Good evening!

Stubborn low clouds may peel back briefly on Friday, but the big focus in the short term forecast will be a messy mix of valley rain and higher elevation wet, slushy snow Saturday. Here’s what to expect:

Tonight through Friday morning, an inversion (think of like a lid or a cap on the atmosphere) will keep low clouds parked overhead. Those clouds – even fog in spots with visibility below one-half mile – may produce occasional drizzle or flurries.

It is also responsible for an Air Quality Alert issued by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources across Windsor, Windham, Bennington and Rutland counties. This means there are elevated levels of fine particulate matter (comprised of smoke from woodstoves or outdoor burning) that can aggravate respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals. That cap is keeping this pollution trapped near the surface instead of allowing it to lift higher into the atmosphere, mixing it out. Low temp tonight, mid to upper 20s – still running way above average (10° for Burlington) for mid January.

Tomorrow, that thick overcast may peel back to show off some sunny breaks of blue sky. But, it’s hardly a bluebird day. Any clearing is brief with thin, high clouds filling back in ahead of our weekend storm. Mid to upper 30s and approaching 40°. Light southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Friday night, a broad area of low pressure moves up the Ohio River Valley. Out ahead of it, an occluded front inches closer. Along that boundary, a secondary area of low pressure forms between the Delmarva Peninsula and New York City and moves up the New York state border with Vermont. The first area of low pressure essentially passes some of its energy to the second and we get caught up in between. Unfortunately, this low track pumps warm, moisture-laden air from the Atlantic into the much of Vermont and New Hampshire – meaning a big lean towards rain as a predominant precipitation type.

After midnight and into Saturday morning, precip will spread north throughout our region. Many areas may start out with snow initially, with overnight lows near 32°. However, as the temp quickly climbs into the mid and upper 30s to low 40s, most areas below 1500′ will mix with, then change to rain – especially in Vermont and the Upper Valley. New York is on the ‘colder’ side of this secondary low and may be able to maintain snow a tad longer and lower in elevation.

The best chance for accumulation of 6+” is throughout the southern Green Mountains and Adirondacks. Very quickly that tapers off to a coating – or nothing – in broad valleys.

Rainfall totals (including the liquid equivalent of melted snow, where applicable) will range from 0.5-1.5″. Area waterways will see a sharp rise, but flooding is not anticipated at this point. The other variable is the wind. Strong southeasterly winds may gain momentum traveling down the western slope of the southern Green Mountains with gusts of 30-40 mph. In areas where slushy wet snow accumulates, this may be a perfect recipe for isolated power outages. The good news is that in most spots, those strong wind gusts will not be able to mix down to the surface.

Ready for some more good news? There’s a bonus round. If this snowfall forecast has you feeling down, northwesterly flow will develop Sunday and provide at least a few inches of more powder-like snow across mountain peaks and down along western slopes. It’s a cooler day, low 30s.

Check back tomorrow for forecast updates!

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault