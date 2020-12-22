Weather Blog: Quiet midweek, then wet and windy by Christmas

Good evening!

Tuesday’s afternoon run of weather forecast models have brought some slightly better news for northern New York and northern New England, in terms of potential impacts associated with a Christmas Eve to Christmas Day storm. Before we get into that, let’s chat about tonight and Wednesday.

Snow showers will trail off gradually Tuesday night, with minimal additional accumulation, except over mountain peaks where a bonus couple of inches may be possible. Be wary of possible icy or snow-covered roads right through daybreak Wednesday as the temp drops, reaching into the seasonable teens. Wednesday is likely to bring some breaks of early sunshine, but a weak front sparks more afternoon cloud cover with a slight chance for some light, brief snow along the international border. Low 30s. Light south wind 5-10 mph. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

We are still in a prime spot for some messy weather unfolding Christmas Eve into Christmas Day (Thursday into Friday). At this point, flooding and power outages are on the table, though the threat level has diminished slightly for a few reasons. One, the onset of our rain is now appearing more delayed, thus lowering potential totals. Two, the strongest winds aloft (above 2000′ or near summit level) appear less likely to mix down to the surface or downslope along the western side of area ranges. Three, the cold air arrives later on Friday, keeping the possibility of a dangerous flash freeze more confined to New York’s higher terrain, than across the entire region.

Here’s what we’re looking at…The wind will increase first, throughout Thursday. We want to keep our fingers crossed for a more due south wind orientation, than southeast, which would prohibit the western slopes from finding 50-60 mph gusts. On the other hand, that due south wind favors the Champlain Valley, but gusts would be closer to 40 mph. The wind will max out Thursday night, just as rain arrives. This could lead to isolated to scattered power outages.

Rain will likely start Thursday evening, now, and become heavier into Christmas morning. This, as the temp reaches near 50 degrees and hovers there. Rainfall totals through midday Friday will range from around 0.75″ across northern New York and northern Vermont to 1-2″ over southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. This, along with partial melting of a substantial snow pack, will lead to sharp rises along area waterways. Flooding is possible, particularly along the Otter Creek, Mad River, White River or other smaller streams throughout southern counties.

During the day Friday, a cold front will sweep in from the west. This will lead to a quick drop in temps, perhaps 10-20° in an hour. This, along with higher terrain light snow of a dusting to 1″, could turn roads slick by the evening. Friday night takes us down into the teens.

As always, keep checking back for weather updates as the forecast is constantly evolving with new and better data.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault