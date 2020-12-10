Weather Blog: Quiet, mild Friday

Good afternoon!

We’ve had a very snowy, cold week overall. However, the work week ends on a quiet, mild note with light rain to follow by the weekend. Let’s break it down!

Thursday night – We will be hard-pressed to latch onto any clear sky tonight for long. Low clouds will dissipate, but high clouds will simultaneously stream in. If you manage to find some predawn clear sky, however, you’re in for a treat with the Geminids Meteor Shower peaking on Sunday night. Unfortunately, geomagnetic energy from an earlier solar flare this week is dissipating, which means our chance for Northern Lights viewing is essentially back to zero. Mid to upper 20s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Friday – Mostly to partly sunny south and partly sunny to mostly cloudy north. It’s the warmest day of the week (which isn’t saying much) as temps reach into the upper 30s to low 40s. South breeze 10-15 mph. Friday night, mostly cloudy. Mid 20s to low 30s.

Weekend – Cloudy and dry to start, though a low moves north, eventually passing west of the St. Lawrence River Valley. As a warm front lifts through, temps will remain steady in the 30s. A brief period of light icing due to light freezing rain is possible, especially throughout higher terrain, east of the Green Mountains and in the northern Champlain Valley. Significant ice accumulation is not anticipated, but it may become slippery. Overnight into Sunday, any freezing rain changes to plain rain as temps warm, totaling generally less than 0.5″. Low 40s early Sunday before a cold front swings through, bringing temps back down into the new work week with a chance for scattered snow showers again by Monday.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault