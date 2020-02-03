Weather Blog: Quiet now, messy late week

Good evening!

Relatively quiet weather continues early in the workweek but is followed up by a very active stretch starting Wednesday night. Let’s break it down day-by-day.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy early, but a slug of drier air could scour out some of the cloud cover around midnight. Any breaks of clear sky are then re-overtaken by increasing clouds towards daybreak Tuesday. Upper teens to low and mid 20s. Nearly calm.

Tuesday – In an almost copy-and-paste fashion, it’s an overcast day with spotty light rain, sleet or snow showers depending on location and the thermal profile in that moment. Any showers are very inconsequential, however, with no more accumulation than a dusting here and there. Mid to upper 30s for most; low 30s in the Kingdom and Adirondacks. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night – Decreasing clouds. Mid teens to low 20s.

Wednesday – Becoming mostly to partly sunny. Noticeably colder, low to mid 20s with a brisk northwest wind of 10-15 mph.

The Thursday and Friday forecast is not as straightforward. It features two areas of low pressure moving from southwest to northeast, through New England, each bringing messy weather. The first low seems to take aim at the St. Lawrence River Valley. In doing so, it spreads 2-4″ of slushy snow regionwide Wednesday night and Thursday morning, before tapering off Thursday afternoon. As snow slows, it may briefly change to sleet, freezing rain or plain rain. Low to mid 30s. A break Thursday afternoon and evening is followed up by a second low that moves closer to the coast, following the same trajectory, but aiming for the Gulf of Maine. This will allow for mainly all snow Friday, but not very significantly so. Another quick 2-4″ may be possible, but details aren’t as clear for Friday’s storm just yet. Those snow totals could go up or down as model runs come in throughout the week. Stay tuned for a more detailed forecast as we get closer and know, for now, that travel will likely be difficult both Thursday and Friday.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!



-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault