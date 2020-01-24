Weather Blog: Quiet now, storm brewing for the weekend

Good Thursday evening to you! Today was another quiet day with temperatures rising into the mid and upper 30’s across the region under partly cloudy skies. More of the same for tomorrow just a tad bit warmer with some spots close to hitting the 40° mark. But the nice quiet weather we are enjoying now comes to an end as we head towards the weekend as our next storm system approaches.

Saturday we start off the day mostly cloudy but as we begin to head towards the afternoon the rain and frozen precipitation begins knocking on our door. Precipitation will fill in over northern New York first and Vermont as we head towards the evening. The system starts off as mixed bag at first with more snow north and more in terms of ice, rain and sleet the further south you go. I expect we will all transition over to a cold rain at one point or another.

In terms of snow, we’re not talking about a whole ton of it just enough to make things interesting 1-4′ is a safe bet for most of the state. You will also want to be careful of an icy glaze on those roads and walkways. As the whole system begins to slide out of here for Sunday evening we pick up some additional bonus snow especially over the northern half of the region and the mountains.

We clear things out for next week and become slightly cooler.

The weekend in sight!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Peter Kvietkaukas