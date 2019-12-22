Weather Blog: Quiet pattern to greet holiday travel plans





Hey there everyone! As our weekend is coming to an end, I am sure you’ve noticed that the light breeze didn’t bite as much as in days past. A southerly wind direction has assured in some above average temperatures for a couple days at least. Tonight we shouldn’t fall much below the middle to upper 20s for lows. Not a bad evening to stock up on those holiday gifts if you are still doing so.

If Monday is your last day of work before the holidays, congrats, you’ve made it! The weather will cooperate with us, low to middle 40s for highs will eat a good amount of our snow cover especially in the Champlain Valley, all under partly to mostly sunny skies. The higher elevations of Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire should still have snow remaining on the ground for Christmas Day.

Tuesday and Wednesday travel looks good too, and not only in our area but across much of the eastern half of the United States. A mixture of sunshine and clouds and low and middle 30s for highs. So a tad above average, but enough to get that holiday festive feel. Our next chance of precipitation doesn’t move in until Friday with a wintry mix. We will keep you updated as it gets closer.

Happy Holidays and safe travels!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki