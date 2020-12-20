Weather Blog: Quiet start to next week, warmer

Happy Sunday!

Snow showers are moving through the region this evening with temperatures mainly near freezing for most. Snow showers will begin to wrap up around 8/9 pm as we stay cloudy overnight. Lows will fall back into the 20s for most. Winds staying south 10-15 mph. Any snowfall accumulation will be a coating to an inch.

Monday will feature cloud cover with some sunshine early in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer once again, peaking in the mid to upper 30s. Winds staying south 5-10 mph. A few snow flurries are possible, otherwise mainly dry. Into Monday night and Tuesday a weaker system pushes through, brining another chance for snow showers.

Then all eyes turn to our storm system arriving Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This looks to be trending on the warmer side, with heavy rainfall into Christmas morning followed by very gusty winds as a strong cold front moves through. This will drop the temperatures from the 40s Christmas Eve into the 20s by Christmas night, meaning a flash freeze is possible. Rainfall and warm temperatures may lead to snowmelt and possible flooding. We will have to continue to fine tune the track and timeline as we get closer. But if you do plan on traveling, keep a close eye on changes in the forecast.

Have a great week!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn