Weather Blog: Quiet start to the week

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s
Tonight: Mostly clear to start with increasing clouds especially for the North Country. Mid to upper 50’s
Tuesday: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few spots showers in the Adirondacks and higher terrain. Temperatures climb to the mid 70’s
Wednesday: Rain showers, some moderate to heavy at times, with about a quarter of an inch expected. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s
Thursday: Showers by evening. Low 80’s
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid 70’s