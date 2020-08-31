Weather Blog: Quiet start to the week

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s

Tonight: Mostly clear to start with increasing clouds especially for the North Country. Mid to upper 50’s

Tuesday: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few spots showers in the Adirondacks and higher terrain. Temperatures climb to the mid 70’s

Wednesday: Rain showers, some moderate to heavy at times, with about a quarter of an inch expected. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s

Thursday: Showers by evening. Low 80’s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid 70’s