Weather Blog: Quiet start to the week before the heat arrives

Happy Sunday everyone!

I hope everyone had a safe and healthy 4th of July weekend! The weather conditions were perfect for outdoor activities. This evening a few showers and thunderstorms are possible and linger into early tonight. Otherwise, we see mostly clear skies tonight with lows comfortable in the low 60s.

As we clear out tonight and wake up Monday, we see dry weather remain with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s along with dew points in the 50s. This means it will be warm, but comfortable for most. Our next disturbance moves in for Tuesday afternoon/evening and will bring the potential for some showers and thunderstorms. This will also mark a pattern change of very warm weather.

Highs could be in the low to mid 90s into mid to late next week, giving us yet another chance to heave a heat wave this year. So far in 2020, Burlington has seen already ten 90+ degree days.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn