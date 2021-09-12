Weather Blog: Quiet start to the work week

Good evening!

A cold front crawls south through our region Sunday evening and has been the focus for a few showers. That boundary will stall over southern Vermont tonight and a piece of energy riding in along it from the west will bring heavier rain briefly along and south of US Rt. 4 between midnight and daybreak, to the tune of 0.10-0.5″. Elsewhere, it’s partly cloudy and nearly calm with a low of 50-60°.

Monday is mostly sunny with scattered fair weather afternoon clouds. It’s a seasonable day with the temp reaching the upper 60s to low 70s before dipping to the mid 40s to mid 50s overnight. Tuesday, back up near 70° again with ample sunshine. Tuesday night, clouds increase with a warm front lifting north bringing scattered rain. Milder, low 60s.

Wednesday is our most active day of the week with widespread showers and thunderstorms likely; a few storms could be strong to severe. Upper 70s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault