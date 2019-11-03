Weather Blog: Quiet start to the work week





Hey all!

I’m back in the Sunday evening forecast driver’s seat here and we’re steering right towards a quiet start to the new work week. It won’t’ stay that way long, however, as rain and snow showers ramp back up through the week. Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight – Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Upper 20s to low 30s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Monday – Some sunshine, but slowly increasing clouds. Mid to upper 40s. Breezy south wind 10-15 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy. Milder, near 40 degrees.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers, mainly rain during the daylight timeframe. Summit snowflakes may fly, though. Warm and seasonable, near 50 degrees. South wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Rain and snow showers linger into Wednesday morning. Grassy surfaces above 1500′ may pick up some light accumulation, but roads remain clear and rain totals are generally less than 0.20″. Near 30 degrees.

Wednesday – Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Low 40s.

Rain and snow showers become increasingly likely again Thursday and Friday. More clarity with that to come throughout the week!

Have a fantastic Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault