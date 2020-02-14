Weather Blog: Quiet through the weekend

Good afternoon!

Happy Valentine’s Day! I hope somebody or something put a smile on your face today, even if it was just the sunshine. How nice to have it back overhead, and it sticks around for a lot of the weekend, too.

Friday Night – It is mostly clear, calm and very cold as high pressure crests directly overhead. The temp drops into the single digits and teens subzero with a light wind, nearly calm, from the north at 5 mph shifting to out of the south.

Saturday – Mostly sunny and moderating quickly. That temp rebounds into the mid teens to low and mid 20s by the afternoon with a south wind of 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night – Clouds increase as a weak wave approaches. Low temp in the mid to upper teens.

Sunday – More clouds than sun with a few light snow showers or flurries. Most see little to no accumulation, with a fresh dusting to around 0.5″ expected on a scattered basis. Much warmer than the last few days as the weather pendulum swings back above seasonable averages. The top temp reaches the low to mid 30s with a south breeze of 10-20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly to partly cloudy. Mid to upper teens.

Monday/Presidents’ Day – Mostly to partly sunny. Seasonable, mid to upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Light north wind.

Have a great weekend,

Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

