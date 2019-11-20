Weather Blog: Quiet Thursday, then more rain and snow













Quiet weather finally returns, briefly, for Thursday as narrow ridging builds in. Stubborn clouds will peel back allowing for breaks of sunshine. The temp drops into the 20s tonight, then soars into the mid and upper 30s, even low 40s through the Connecticut River Valley tomorrow afternoon. Light southeast wind 5-10 mph. Clouds fill back in again by the evening.

Thursday night, a warm front lifts north, bringing light rain or snow showers. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible, especially in the Northeast Kingdom, but I don’t think icing will be a big problem for us due to how light any and all shower activity remains. There will certainly be some patchy black ice, but that’s about it. Low temp, 30s.

Behind the warm front, temps climb into the low to mid 40s during the day on Friday with a south wind of 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Periodic, light rain continues before a late day cold front sweeps through. That cold front allows for a changeover back to snow. An isolated squall may be possible during the drive home. Rain totals less than 0.25″ with snow winding down overnight and reaching a dusting to 1-2″.

The back-and-forth continues. Saturday is a quiet one with some sunshine. Low to mid 30s. Sunday, however, a coastal low takes shape and moves northeast bringing potentially a wintry mixed precip event. Details are a bit hazy, so stay tuned for updates!

Have a good Wednesday evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault