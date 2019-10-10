Weather Blog: Quiet to wrap up the workweek

Good evening!

The title says it all! Despite being sandwiched between a big storm over the Northern Plains and one near coastal New England, all’s quiet heading into the weekend for the North Country, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30s to near 40 degrees. Light north wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny north to partly and mostly cloudy south. A few stray showers are possible near the Massachusetts border. Most remain dry. Upper 50s to low 60s. Light north wind.

Friday Night – Partly to mostly cloudy. Mid 30s to low and mid 40s.

Saturday – Mostly sunny early, though clouds increase by the afternoon. A weakening front approaches from the Great Lakes to bring a few spotty showers or areas of drizzle Saturday evening. Rainfall totals will range from a trace to just a few hundredths of an inch, possibly nearing one-tenth of an inch in the St. Lawrence River Valley, northern Adirondacks and northern Green Mountains. Low 60s. Light south wind.

Sunday – Morning clouds break apart returning us to some great afternoon sunshine. Mid to upper 50s.

Have a great Fri-yay!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

