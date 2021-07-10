Weather Blog: Quiet tonight, another nice day Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

Sunshine has returned along with some summer like temperatures. Highs this afternoon peaked in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dew points also remain in the 50s, meaning its a dry feeling heat. Winds become calm tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s for most.

Sunday will feature a mostly sunny start, but high level clouds being filtering sunshine by late morning. Clouds continue to increase into the evening. Highs peak in the mid to lower 80s with winds south at 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy skies return Sunday night with a few showers possible in very southern portions of the region by Monday. Humidity will also be on the rise into early next week.

Have a fun and safe weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn