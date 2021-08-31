Weather Blog: Quiet tonight, remnants of Ida make southerly pass late Wednesday

Happy Tuesday!

We were treated with a sunny and quiet forecast this afternoon along with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! Tonight skies remain partly to mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds stay light from the northwest 3-6 mph.

A few more clouds for your Wednesday otherwise sunny and dry to start with temperatures a bit cooler as northerly flow remains. Highs midday peak in the mid 70s. Into the evening the remnants of Ida pass off to the south, this could bring some steadier rainfall into southern Vermont and New Hampshire Wednesday night and into early Thursday. Right now rainfall totals look to be around 0.10″-0.50″ in northern Rutland and Windsor counties with 0.50″-1.5″+ in southern Rutland, Bennington, Windsor and Windham counties in Vermont. A small shift north of south however could drastically increase or decrease these totals, so keep a close eye on the forecast. Luckily the quiet and sunny forecast then returns Thursday afternoon and lasts into the start of the weekend.

Have a great evening!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn