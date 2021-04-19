Weather Blog: Quiet tonight, showers return early Tuesday

Happy Monday!

We had a dreary forecast to start the workweek with spotty showers and limited sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures were warm at least, peaking near 60 degrees for many! Tonight showers exit and we stay mainly quiet with increasing clouds. A frontal system from the northwest will sweep in, brining more shower chances into early Tuesday morning.

Showers look to wrap up around noon with partly sunny skies to follow, meaning a nice end to our day on Tuesday. Highs will be slightly cooler but seasonable in the mid to upper 50s. Winds south at 5-10 mph. We then turn our eyes to an area of low pressure that could bring some rain and snowfall to the region Wednesday and into Thursday. Currently the track is still yet to be determined, as a shift north or south would mean either a lot of warm air and mainly rain or cooler air and a snow event. Right now it looks like the possibility for a few inches (2-5″) in the higher terrain (above 1000ft) by Thursday morning and a coating in the valley areas. Winds will be breezy into Thursday 25-35 mph. This will be fine tuned drastically in the next 24 hours so stay tuned.

Have a great night and Tuesday!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn