Weather Blog: Quiet tonight, Winter storm arrives Monday afternoon into Tuesday

Happy Valentines Day everyone!

After a cold past few days, the mid to upper 20s returned this afternoon with overcast skies. Dry weather will persist into tonight with overcast skies. Lows fall into the teens once again, but staying seasonable for this time of year along with light and variable winds. By tomorrow we track a winter storm moving into the region, we have Winter Storm Watches in place.

Monday will start off dry, but light snow arrives past the noon hour and picks up into Monday night and early Tuesday. Warmer air will try to work in from the south, this will result in a wintry mix and lower totals for very southern Vermont and New Hampshire, including Bennington and Windham counties. Best chance to see a wintry mix will be the Rutland area and south. Snowfall totals will range from around 6-12″ for most locations, with higher amounts of a foot plus also not out of the question. Overall, travel will be trick Monday night and especially Tuesday morning so plan accordingly. Temperatures will remain in the 20s for highs both days.

Have a great rest of your Valentines Day and stay tuned for any updates on your snowfall forecast as we move into Monday morning.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn