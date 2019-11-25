Weather Blog: Quiet weather comes to an end just in time for holiday travel

After a very unsettled weather day Sunday, we’re starting off this work week on a quiet note!

Speaking of Sunday… It was a mess, wasn’t it! If you live in Western Vermont and the North Country of New York move on to the next paragraph.. you barely saw flurries! But in Eastern Vermont, the snow, the sleet, the freezing rain, and the rain all caused issues on the roadways!

Here is how much snow actually fell:

Behind that messy system is much quieter weather. Although it’s not an overly sunny stretch, Monday and Tuesday features a few peeks of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 40’s

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving… the busiest travel day of the year, and this year we have some precipitation moving in. Here is what we are expecting.

We start off Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, but rain showers move in during the afternoon. While a few spots in the NEK transition into a bit of mixed precip, most will see rain with this system before a cold front passes transitioning any rain showers into snow showers.

Now, most below 1500′ can expect a quick dusting to 2 inches by Thanksgiving afternoon, the mountains may have a feast of turkey and snow with totals reaching the 3-5″ range.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley