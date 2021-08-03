Weather Blog: Quiet weather continues

Good afternoon!

Tuesday was a beautiful day, though clouds are encroaching as we approach the evening. A front fizzles out over southern Quebec late today into early Wednesday, as an area of low pressure forms near the coast late Wednesday into Thursday along an offshore moisture plume. Most will remain dry throughout this stretch of mostly to partly sunny skies. However, there is a slim chance for a brief spot, mountaintop shower or weak thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon. Both days are near 80 degree with a light south wind. At night, the temp falls into the mid 50s to around 60°. Friday is mostly sunny across the board, once again. Low 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault