Weather Blog: Quiet weather heading into the weekend!

It’s either windy or icy depending on where you live! In Champlain Valley, you’re dealing with the wind. Cumberland Head gusted to 47 mph! And that strong southerly breeze is channeling warm air with temps in the valley already touching 40 degrees.

The other side of this story is the ice. Because of the cold air we already have in place especially in spots outside of the Valley, and the warm air that is trying to move into the mid-levels of our atmosphere, sleet, and freezing rain is falling in many spots.

Have the rock salt and the ice scraper handy as you take the first steps out the door as ice is building up on your porch, stairs, handrails, and windshields.

Travel is tough on the secondary roads and roads that head through the higher terrain. The highways are primarily wet, with the potential for a few icy spots. Keep the speeds down!

As temps warm into the 40’s we transition to plain rain briefly before the showers come to an end this evening.

Behind this system, quieter weather moves in for the weekend, but as we head back to work Monday morning, another slug of rain mix and snow move in. Stay tuned for more details on that in the days to come!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley