Weather Blog: Quiet weather is short-lived

We are off to a beautiful start! Sunrise is in just a few minutes but the colors are already looking gorgeous!

There could be a few slick spots of black ice as you head out the door, otherwise no weather worries for Thursday!

Unfortunately, this weather is short-lived as messy weather is back for Friday, as a low-pressure system passes just north of the region.

We start off with the warm front overnight, with precipitation moving in after dark Thursday. Rain will be relatively light with totals less than a quarter of an inch, and great news- Friday morning’s low temperatures will be well above freezing in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Although it will be a bit wet for the morning drive, we don’t have to worry about ice! YAY

There will be a bit of a lull in the precip early Friday morning, but as the systems, cold front swings in expect showers…. rain and snow showers… to start back up again.

While most of the rain and snow showers will be light, a few snow squalls may riddle the radar as the cold front passes by, with gusty wind, heavy snow, and low visibilities!

Quieter weather is back for the day Saturday, but we are keeping a close eye on Sunday as another messy mix moves on in. Stay tuned!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley