Weather Blog: Quiet weather remains to wrap up the week

Happy Thursday everyone!

A few showers to end your day but clear skies begin to develop late tonight after a dry cold front moves through. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. A few clouds linger into early Friday otherwise we track a sunny end to the workweek. Highs on Friday will peak in the mid to lower 70s once again along with low humidity with dew points back in the lower 50s.

As we move into the holiday weekend, high pressure takes hold and keeps us dry and sunny. Mostly sunny skies remain for the majority of us with dry conditions Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures remain in the mid to lower 70s. Our next rain chance arrives into Labor Day with increasing cloud cover.

By mid next week we do warm back up above average with temperatures peaking in the lower 80s!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn