Weather Blog: Quiet weather settles in

Quiet weather is settling in, and we are getting some much-needed vitamin D over the next few days.

Here is how the rest of the forecast is shaping up:

Today: A few clouds a left through the North Country and higher terrain, but the good news is high pressure is building in and any cloud cover will clear out by lunch-time. Temperatures climb to the mid 20’s with winds out of the North at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Temperatures falling to the single digits.

Thursday: Another bluebird day! Temperatures climb to the low 20’s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 30’s

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Low 30’s