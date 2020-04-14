Weather Blog: Quiet week ahead with a few flurries mixed in

Heads up to folks along the Passumpsic River- A Flood warning is up until 11:15 AM Tuesday. In Lyndonville the intersection of Rt. 122 and Rt. 5 is closed right near the old Lynburke Motel and Everybuddy’s due to water over the roadway. Seek an alternate route!

Welp! Today was looking like a sunny one, but a few lake effect rain and snow showers came rolling through, and now we are a bit snowy and cloudy!

The good news is that once these roll through, it’s shaping up to be a pretty decent day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Overnight clouds will increase and a few models are tracking a snow shower or two along the international border, with little in terms of accumulations.

Then we go back to a bit of sunshine by Wednesday morning! Clouds roll back in overnight Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will provide a few snowflakes early Thursday morning. Accumulations will range from a quick dusting to an inch.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Thursday with temperatures climbing into the upper 40’s

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

