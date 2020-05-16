Weather Blog: Quiet weekend with seasonable temperatures

Happy Saturday!

Quiet weather has returned for the weekend with seasonable temperatures remaining. Today we topped off in the low to mid-60s across the region with some afternoon sunshine. We remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows falling into the 40s.

Sunday sunshine starts the day but clouds increase through the afternoon as rain showers arrive late Sunday and into Monday. Highs on Sunday peak near 70 degrees.

Our next weather maker arrives on Monday with showers possible through the afternoon. Cooler air enters as well with highs only in the upper 50s on Monday before we warm back into the 70s by late next week. The Climate Prediction Center shows us staying above average through late May in their 8-14 day temperatures outlook.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the warmth!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn