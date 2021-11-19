Weather Blog: Quiet Weekend

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

Scattered snow, rain, graupel and whatever else (we’ve seen it all) dwindles this evening as drier air arrives. The sky will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, allowing temperatures to plummet into the upper teens to mid 20s. The breezy west northwest settles and is nearly calm. Tomorrow, we kick off our weekend under sunshine, but thin, high clouds will creep back in by the afternoon. It’s a slightly cooler than average day with an afternoon top temp in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind, just 5-10 mph from the south.

Saturday night is mostly cloudy with a few flurries or perhaps some patchy drizzle in broad valleys by sunrise Sunday. Upper 20s to low 30s. There may be some slick spots on the roads, but the precip is so light that major issues are not anticipated. Then, it’s mainly quiet on Sunday with a stubbornly gray sky overhead. Mid to upper 40s. South breeze 10-15 mph. That wind may pick up a tad overnight, with gusts in the neighborhood of 20-30 mph. This, as rain moves in continuing overnight into Monday morning. Rain is fairly light, totaling around 0.10″ with plenty of locations ending up with much less than that. Near 50 degrees Monday, but colder for Tuesday and Wednesday in the 30s. A few terrain-driven snow showers are possible Tuesday with just an inch or two in the mountains. But, that busy travel day Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday are partly sunny. Near 40 degrees.

Today is my last day! It’s been a pleasure bringing the weather and Vermont’s history since 2015. I’ll be sticking around this beautiful state, so if you see me, say hi.

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault