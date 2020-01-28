Weather Blog: Quieter and colder mid to late week

Good Tuesday evening!

Spotty, light mixed showers gradually diminish overnight, producing no new snow accumulations. Untreated surfaces may become icy and slick as the temp falls into the teens for most. Some single-digit lows are possible through colder hollows. Clouds stick around overnight.

Early Wednesday, those clouds will finally clear on out, leaving us with a sunny stretch that lasts for much of the remaining workweek. Tomorrow, that top temp reaches the seasonable low to mid 20s with a north breeze of 10-15 mph. Wednesday night, mostly clear with a low in the single digits on both sides of zero.

Thursday, sunny as well, but just a few degrees colder. Upper teens to low 20s. Thursday night, near and below zero. Friday, mostly sunny and turning the corner towards milder weather. Upper 20s to around 30°. Clouds increase over the weekend, but right now, a coastal storm seems to stay well offshore. That would spell just a few scattered snow showers Sunday. Daytime temps hit the 30s with lows in the treens or 20s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault