Weather Blog: Quieter and colder weather returns





Good evening! Happy Thanksgiving!

I hope your day was filled with good food and even better company. The weather takes a turn for the tranquil (and chilly) through most of the weekend. Snow returns late Sunday into the new work week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with the occasional flurry. The temp falls into the 20s, then stays there through much of Friday, taking aim at 30 degrees only in broad valleys. North wind 10-20 mph overnight and into tomorrow, with a few 25-30 mph gusts during the day Friday. Morning clouds slowly clear tomorrow with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Partly cloudy Friday night. Low temp in the teens.

Saturday is mostly sunny with a high temp in the mid to upper 20s and a slightly lighter north wind at around 10-20 mph. Saturday night, it’s mostly clear and calm. Cold, too, with lows at about 5-15 degrees. Sunday starts out sunny, but clouds increase by the afternoon with snow on the way in the evening as a storm passes to our south. Low 30s.

Details are still fuzzy with Monday’s snowfall, but as an early estimate, most totals will likely fall between 1″ and 6″, though some locally higher amounts are possible, especially over higher terrain and in southern counties. Some mixing is possible during the day on Monday in immediate larger valleys, but again there’s plenty of time to really nail this one down. That early snowfall estimate could change, too, so keep checking back with us through the weekend!

Have a fantastic Friday! Deal seekers, wishing you the best of luck!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault