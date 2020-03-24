Weather Blog: Quieter, drier week ahead

After a Monday snowstorm, the rest of the week is shaping up on a quieter, drier note – though not entirely void of rain or snow. Let’s break it down.





Tonight – Partly cloudy with a low temp in the 20s. There may be some patchy black ice that develops from puddles and melting snow on area roadways.

Wednesday – More sun in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds. Mid to upper 40s. Light south wind. A stray sprinkle or two may be possible in southern Vermont or New Hampshire as a wave passes through the mid-Atlantic and into southern New England. Most remain dry.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday – Mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers popping up thanks to a quick, weak cold front sailing by. Near 50 degrees. Light south wind.

Friday – Partly sunny. Low to mid 40s.

Saturday – Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds. Mid 40s.

Sunday – Rain likely, though rain may mix with snow over higher terrain, both at the onset Saturday night into Sunday morning, and at the close Sunday night into Monday. At this point, however, it is shaping up as a majority rain event. Light accumulation is most likely through the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom. Mid to upper 40s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault