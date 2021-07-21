Weather Blog: Quieter stretch ahead

Good evening!

As a cold front slips south, the dreary sky will begin to clear overnight and lingering sprinkles dry up. Areas of fog may form in sheltered valleys as the temp drops to the 50s. High pressure builds in for the late work week and early weekend, bringing us a largely dry stretch with a mix of sun and clouds. A spot shower may be possible Thursday afternoon and a few scattered showers roll by Friday morning; otherwise, rain chances are quite slim. The temp hits the mid to upper 70s Thursday, then low 70s Friday. Saturday is the better day this weekend for outdoor chores or fun with a sunny day and a high around 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms return on Sunday.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault