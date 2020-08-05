Weather Blog: Quieter weather on the backside of TS Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias is OUT and quiet weather settling in for the rest of the week!

Speaking of Isaias, the storm cruised up the east coast so quickly, it hardly had time to dump all of the rain it planned too!

But I’m not sure many folks are complaining. Most folks saw 1-3 inches which brought a nice gulp of water for the lawns, gardens, and crops.

Winds were blustery too and caused some sporadic tree damage!

Behind TS Isaias (good riddance) quiet weather is sticking around through the end of the weekend

Today: Mix of sun & clouds with the slight chance for a spot shower. Upper 70’s to low 80’s

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with temps falling to the low 50’s

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Upper 70’s to low 80’s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Low 80’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Mid 80’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Upper 80’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley