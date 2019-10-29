Weather Blog: Quietest day of the week!

High pressure has taken control of the forecast… and before you look out the window and say Haley… what the heck are you talking about?! It’s cloudy and drizzly… let me explain.

The area of high-pressure overhead built-in really quickly, not allowing enough time for the leftover clouds and moisture to clear out of the region… so now it’s become trapped under the doom of high pressure… meaning a cloudy and dreary forecast for many. Winds are also blustery out of the south at 10-15 gusting as high as 25 mph.

Heading into Wednesday, we increase the chance for showers but decrease the chance for breaks in the cloud cover. Temperature a pretty mild climbing to the low 60’s.

Halloween’s forecast is looking pretty spooky, with moderate to at times heavy rain moving in just in time for Trick-Or-Treating. Winds overnight will be strong, between 15-20 mph gusting as high as 50 mph + especially in the North Country and Saint Lawerence Valley.

We’re also closely monitoring the rivers if you live near one you should too! Heavy rain between 1.5-2.5″ could cause some sharp river rises Friday!

Sorry kiddos… Halloween’s looking pretty wet this year… and sorry homeowners, you’ll probably have a lot of extra Halloween candy lying around.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley