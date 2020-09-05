Weather Blog: Quite and seasonable weather remains into Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

Another sunny day with a few afternoon clouds and very isolated showers possible. Highs today peaked in the mid to lower 70s. As we progress into tonight, any showers out there diminish by the midnight hour as skies remain partly cloudy. Lows fall into the mid 50s for most with low humidity.

By Sunday we all wake up to mostly sunny skies once again along with winds south 5-10 mph. Temperatures warm close to average in the mid to lower 70s for most. Low humidity also remains. Once Labor Day rolls around, clouds begin to increase as a frontal system moves into the region. This will introduce a few spotty shower chances into the evening along with breezy conditions. Highs on Modnay also warm above avereage, near 80 degrees for most.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn