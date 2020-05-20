Weather Blog: Racing towards summer

Good afternoon!

The title says it all! The warmth and sunshine continue with very little rain in the forecast and not until the middle of next week. Both our nighttime low temps and daytime highs keep climbing, too, taking us to around 80° for the first time in more than 240 days. The best part, in my opinion, humidity stays low!

Last 80° days…

Burlington, Vt. 81° September 22, 2019

Montpelier,Vt. 80° September 22, 2019

St. Johnsbury, Vt. 81° September 22, 2019

Springfield, Vt. 82° September 23, 2019

Rutland, Vt. 80° September 28, 2019

Plattsburgh, N.Y. 80° September 22, 2019

Saranac Lake, N.Y. 80° September 22, 2019

Tonight, under a clear sky, the temp will drop into the 40s for most. Once again, a few spots may ‘overachieve’ and nosedive into the mid to upper 30s. As a result, patchy, isolated frost is not out-of-the-question. Regardless, tomorrow is another warm, sunny day. Thursday’s top temps are in the mid 70s to around 80° with a south southwest wind of 5-15 mph.

Thursday night, it’s right back down into the 40s to around 50°. But, Friday is another 80° day with ample sunshine. The weekend brings little to no change. Expect mid 70s to near 80° Saturday through Memorial Day Monday. There may be a slight uptick in cloud cover Saturday, particularly over southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire, but it remains dry.

Speaking of, let’s talk humidity! Have you noticed it’s warm, but not terribly muggy? Dewpoints have been in the 30s and 40s and that will not change right into the holiday weekend. Enjoy!

Have a terrific night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault