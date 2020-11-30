Weather Blog: Rain and breezy winds Monday

While it’s a quiet start to this Monday, heavy rain is knocking on our door.

Moving in as we head past noon, rain will overspread the region, falling moderate to at times heavy through the evening with rainfall totals reaching between 0.5-1.0″.

The wind is the other component of this storm, especially for the western slopes of the Green Mountains gusts could reach 50 mph especially for folks living down in Rutland County.

Once the heaviest rain wraps up tonight, we enter a little bit of a quieter period early Tuesday, with widely scattered showers through Tuesday Evening.

Wednesday our wind directions shifts to a more westerly wind meaning that there will likely be some lake effect snow and rain showers as temperatures cool only climbing into the low 40’s

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley