Weather Blog: Rain and snow arrive Wednesday, heavy at times

Good Tuesday everyone!

Showers began our day with mostly cloudy skies, but some sunshine will remain into the late afternoon and evening before our next system arrives. Tonight mostly cloudy skies develop with lows falling back into the 30s for most. Winds remain west at 5-10 mph. Low pressure moves towards the northeast with a warm front draped cross central New England.

The exact track of this system and how far north or south the warm front is placed will play a big part in how much snowfall we receive. Currently it looks like rain and snow arrives by 8am Wednesday, on the light side to start. By the noon hours we see some rain in the valley areas but more of a snow event for the North Country in the Adirondacks and very northern Vermont. (Future Tracker timeline below). Winter Weather Advisories issued for portions of the North Country.

As a this system quickly strengthens and cooler air moves in behind it, it looks like some thunderstorms and even thundersnow may be possible tomorrow afternoon. Mainly between 2 and 6 pm. This could lead to very heavy snowfall rates and rainfall (depending on temperature and where you are located). This snow event will be mainly rain for Southern VT and NH. Snowfall totals look to be around 3-7″ in the Adks above 1000ft with locally higher amounts possible. 2-5″ in the northern Greens (above 1000ft). With a coating to 2″ of snowfall accumulation expected in the Champlain Valley area. Snow showers linger in the higher terrain Thursday.

Quiet and warmer weather return Friday and into Saturday.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn