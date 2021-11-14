Weather Blog: Rain and snow chances return tonight and Monday

Happy Sunday!

Sunshine has returned today with slightly cooler temperatures that are actually seasonable for this time of year. Clouds increase this evening as snow showers develop for higher terrain and a chilly rainfall in the valley areas. Temperatures fall back into the mid to lower 30s.

Monday, cloudy skies persist with rain and snow showers through the afternoon. Temperatures really struggle to warm, peaking in the lower 40s for most. Snowfall totals look to be around 1-3″ in the mid slopes. 3-6″ in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains and the mountain peaks may see close to 6-10+” by Monday night. A cooler but sunnier day is expected on Tuesday with highs near 40. A mid week warmup is likely with highs near 50 but that does come along with shower chances increasing, especially for Thursday.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn