Weather Blog: Rain and snow chances through the week







Good Monday evening!

It’ll be another busy weather week for us. No major rain or wind on the way, but lighter showers Tuesday followed up by a chance for the season’s first accumulating snow event Thursday into Friday.

It’s mostly cloudy overnight, but mainly dry, as the temp drops into the mid 30s to low 40s with a still very breezy south wind at 10-20 mph. We’ll stay overcast on Tuesday as light rain spreads in, to the tune of around 0.10″ or less. Some spots in New York could close in on 0.25″, or in very spotty fashion, 0.5″. However, there are no additional flooding or washout concerns with how light the rain will pan out. The temp rebounds to near 50 degrees, making it the warmest day of the week with a still gusty south wind.

Tuesday night, we’ll clear out quickly, though any lingering clouds could squeeze out a few higher terrain snowflakes in one last gasp. Then, mostly sunny Wednesday. Morning temps bottom out near 30 and afternoon highs reach around 40 degrees.

Thursday into Friday promises to be quite unsettled as an area of low-pressure forms off the southern New England coast. What that means for us is likely the first accumulating snow event of the season. Now, it’s far too early to lock into any one scenario, but a swath of 4-6+” totals may be possible. What is certain is that this won’t blanket our corner of the country evenly and there are still some details to figure out in the coming days. So, don’t take anything to the bank forecast-wise, just yet. But, use this as a reminder to make your last preparations for snowfall and get those winter tires on! Stay tuned!

Also of note, the temperatures will drop off significantly through the week with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s Friday and Saturday and nighttime lows visiting the low 20s to teens. Yikes!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault