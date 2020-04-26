Weather Blog: Rain and snow chances tonight through early Monday

Happy Sunday everyone!

Temperatures ended up in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with a few rain showers. Rainfall fills in this evening with a wintry mix and snowfall developing for higher terrain. This remains through early Monday. Winter Weather Advisories in place for eastern portions of the Green Mountains, northern portions of the Adirondacks and northern NH through Monday morning. Locations 1000 ft and higher look to receive 2-6+ inches of snowfall by Monday. Below 1000 ft, an inch or less is expected. For broad valley areas, temperatures remain warmer so this looks to be an all rain event with a few wet snowflakes mixed in. Lows tonight in the mid to upper 30s, near 40 in the valleys.

Rainfall totals look to range between 0.25″-0.75″ with some areas close to an inch depending on where any heavier showers set up. By Monday afternoon just a few showers remain as low pressure moves off the east coast. Highs on Monday below average in the upper 40s near 50 degrees. By early Tuesday clouds begin to break giving way to some sunshine as winds switch out of the south late allowing us to warm back into the 50s, near 60 degrees into Wednesday.

Overall a dreary end to the weekend and start of the workweek, but we will see some improvements by mid-week before more rain chances arrive Thursday and into Friday.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn