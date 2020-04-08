Weather Blog: Rain and snow close out the week

Good afternoon!

Wednesday brought a lot more cloud cover and top temps about 5-10° cooler than Monday and Tuesday. Even still, it was a pretty decent day! However, the changes keep on coming. Rain Thursday and snow Thursday evening into Friday remind us it’s only early April. Ready for that spring reality check?

Tonight, it’s mostly cloudy but mainly quiet and dry, nearly calm, too, with a low temp in the mid to low 30s. On Thursday, an area of low pressure tracks from the Ohio River Valley towards the St. Lawrence River Valley dragging an occluded front out behind it across our neck-of-the-woods. Ahead of that front, around 0.25-0.75″ of rain falls from mid-morning to early afternoon, west to east. The temp reaches into the 40s with a south wind of 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, that then shifts to the northwest by the afternoon.

Here’s where things get tricky. That pesky northwesterly wind provides us with a prolonged period of upslope, terrain-driven snow showers that linger right into Friday before finally diminishing Friday night. This, as that low moves into northern Maine and stalls. Snow will be heavy, slushy and wet initially, before becoming drier and fluffier by Friday afternoon. Top temps on Friday reach only into the low 40s, after holding steady in the 30s overnight, with that northwesterly wind at 10-20 mph.

Finally, Friday night, snow will retreat to the mountain summits before coming to a close. In our immediate region, north-central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom carry the brunt of this one. Up 1000′ in these spots, 1-4″ of snow is possible with 4-8″ likely towards 2000′. The Adirondack High Peaks are in the same neighborhood, total-wise, with that quickly tapering down into valleys (along with central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire) at a slushy coating to around 1″ on grassy surfaces. Those with big forecast snow totals should expect difficult travel and scattered power outages.

Luckily, all this winds down in time for the weekend. Clouds linger into Saturday, but there’s some sun on tap for Easter Sunday before rain returns late Sunday into Monday. Upper 40s to low 50s.

Have a great Thursday! Stay dry!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault