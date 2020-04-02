Weather Blog: Rain and snow gives way to seasonably warm weekend temps

Well this a bit backwards… Snow is working its way into the Northeast Kingdom just before 8:30 and will slowly overspread into the rest of the region through the morning.

Snow will make the switch to plain rain for most (except the higher terrain) as temperatures climb into the low to mid 40’s.

Rain and snow continues through Thursday evening and into early Friday morning, before finally wrapping up Friday afternoon. A slushy coating to an inch for folks in the NEK with little to no accumulations expected in the valley.

Skies will start to clear out by late Friday evening and we are partly to mostly sunny Saturday with temps in the low 50’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley