Weather Blog: Rain and snow lingers overnight

Good afternoon!

Despite any early sunshine, clouds and showers have taken back over again with rain transitioning more and more to snow this evening with overnight temps falling into the 30s. Light accumulation may be possible down to around 1000′ by daybreak Tuesday as drier air finally moves in.

A couple of slushy inches could pile up, especially on grassy surfaces; but, any snow that does fall will likely melt quickly. Tomorrow’s high temps reach into the 40s with breaks of afternoon sunshine on the way. Wind, still brisk, from the north at 10-20 mph.

The rest of the week features a lot of stubborn cloud cover as a low sits blocked off to our east, pivoting moisture from the Atlantic back across northern New England. The temp will bounce back-and-forth from the 30s at night to the 40s daytime. And a few weak waves rotate around that low to bring a chance for showers now-and-again. Wednesday night and Thursday night, for example, will feature light, scattered rain and snow showers.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault