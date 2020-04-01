Weather Blog: Rain and snow return Thursday

Good afternoon!

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with an isolated sprinkle or flurry, but most are dry. Low 30s. North wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday – Light snow spreads into northern and central New Hampshire, and the Northeast Kingdom, during the morning. Throughout the day, that precip spreads southwest filling into central and southern Vermont and New York during the afternoon. The temp reaches into the low to mid 40s with all rain falling in broad valleys, and a mix of rain and snow above 1000′. A slushy coating to an inch of snow may be possible here, with 1-4″ in the mountains. North wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night – Showers continue. Mid to upper 30s.

Friday – Rain clears from north to south, but clouds may hold on stubbornly. Upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Saturday – Mix of sun and clouds. Low 50s.

Sunday – More clouds than sun with a few late showers possible. Mid 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault