Weather Blog: Rain and snow returns midweek













Good evening!

Quiet weather continues tonight, but rain and snow return midweek. Plus, we say goodbye to this warm stretch after Turkey Day as temps plummet once again. Let’s break it down day-by-day.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy with a low temp in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s. Light south wind becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, but mainly dry in the morning. By the afternoon, scattered rain moves in. A few late afternoon or early evening downpours may be possible. In total, expect 0.25-0.75″ rainfall. The temp reaches into the 40s with a south breeze of 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night – As the temp falls into the low 30s, rain will mix with or change over to snow, depending on elevation. That breezy south wind will shift to out of the north as a cold front slides by.

Thanksgiving Thursday – Scattered rain and snow showers remain during the morning with temps rebounding into the mid to upper 30s. Then, falling temps in the afternoon facilitate a complete switchover to scattered, very hit-or-miss snow showers. In totals, valleys should expect no accumulation to around a dusting. At 1000-2000′, a dusting to 1-2″ is possible. Mountain summits, above 3000′ could get 4-6″. North wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph.

Friday – Slowly clearing and colder. Morning temps in the 20s, afternoon high around 30 degrees.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Teens in the morning and also Saturday night with a high temp in between in the upper 20s.

Our next weather maker likely brings accumulating snow to southern Vermont and New Hampshire, passing largely to our south. Details are still not locked in with this one, but confidence is growing daily so keep checking back with us for updates!

Have a fantastic Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault