Weather Blog: Rain and snow showers taper tonight, cooler Sunday

Happy Saturday!

A rainy forecast today, turning to snowfall in the higher terrain this afternoon as cooler air works its way in. Rain and snowfall will wrap up later this evening with a few inches of snowfall likely in the mountains. Roadways may be slick in some spots, so take it slow. Overnight lows fall into the 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday will feature highs in the low to mid 40s with winds southwest 5-10 mph. Some sunshine will start your day, but cloud cover will increase into the afternoon as another round of light rain and snow pushes in from the west for Monday. Highs into early next week stay cooler than average, in the lower 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn