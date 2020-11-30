Weather Blog: Rain and wind continue Monday evening

Good afternoon!

Gradually, rain pushes north and out of our region this evening, but strong southeasterly wind gusts take over, particularly along western facing slopes of the Green Mountains. Scattered, more hit-or-miss rain headlines Tuesday’s forecast with a chance for light snow to follow Wednesday. Let’s dive into the details.

Tonight, a strong area of low pressure sits off to our west with today’s widespread moderate to heavy rainfall lifting north ahead of its attendant warm front. This warm front will keep our temps steady in the 40s tonight, before climbing into the 50s in most spots Tuesday. A dry slot inches in this evening, sending the most widespread rain north of the border.

But, in its place, the wind takes over. A strong low level jet will provide southeasterly wind gusts along western facing mountain slopes of 30-50 mph until 10 PM to midnight. This occurs first in the southern Green Mountains affecting places like Bennington county, western Windham county, Rutland, Mendon and Ripton. Then, the wind will pick up immediately west of the central and northern Greens, including eastern Addison, Chittenden and Franklin counties. Tree damage and isolated power outages are possible.

Most rain totals will come in between one-half inch and one-and-a-half inches, but higher amounts through the Granite State, including northern Grafton county where a Flood Watch is in place, to 2-4″ are possible.

Tuesday is not a DRY day, but it is a DRIER day. Scattered, more hit-or-miss type showers will pop up, especially in the afternoon, The wind is due south at a lighter, more manageable 10-15 mph, though stronger gusts in the Champlain Valley cannot be counted out. Tuesday night, as the temp begins to slide towards the 30s, any last raindrops may briefly switch over to snowflakes over higher terrain.

Speaking of, Wednesday, a band of lake-effect will likely form off Lake Ontario and lift north through our region. This won’t put down much accumulation, about 1-3″ for the mountains and less than one inch elsewhere. The temp approaches 40 degrees, making for a cooler day.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault