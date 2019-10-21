Weather Blog: Rain and wind return Tuesday







Good evening!

What a great kickoff to the new work! Stunning sunshine and warm top temps in the 60s. We’ll still be quite mild Tuesday, but the wind ramps up and clouds increase as rain inches closer. Here’s the breakdown…

Tonight – Increasing thin, high clouds. Slightly milder, upper 30s to low and mid 40s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday – Filtered morning sunshine, then that cloud cover grows thicker as the day goes on. Near 60 degrees. South-southeast wind ramps up to 10-20 mph with occasional gusts of 25+ mph. Downsloping winds along western facing mountain slopes could hit 40 mph gusts. Rain rolls in from west to east starting mid to late afternoon over New York, and reaching the Connecticut River Valley crossing over from eastern Vermont to New Hampshire by 10 PM to midnight.

Tuesday Night – Rain, heavy at times. Overnight and early Wednesday morning downpours will make for tricky driving with some risk for hydroplaning. Milder, mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday – The heaviest, steadiest rain races off to the east during the morning, with breaks of afternoon sun paired with lighter, more hit-or-miss isolated showers. Rainfall totals range between 0.5″ to 1.0″ with locally higher amounts. Upper 50s. Light west wind.

More rain rolls around late Friday with possible overnight and early Saturday morning higher terrain snowflakes! Stay tuned for that.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault