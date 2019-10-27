Weather Blog: Rain and wind settle down





Good evening!

After a wet, windy and wild Sunday, the low bringing that challenging weather sneaks out of here. Clouds linger into Monday, but some areas could break out in late-day partial sunshine at the very least.

Tonight – Rain moves out after midnight and the wind slowly settles to just 5-15 mph. Areas of fog may form, though mid and upper level clouds stick around, too. Low temp, 40s.

Monday – Morning clouds are quite stubborn, but breaks of sunshine may form in the afternoon through broad valleys. Over higher terrain and east of the Green Mountains, the chance at any blue sky is very slim. It’s warm, upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a light south wind of 5-10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy. Upper 30s to mid 40s. Patchy fog is possible.

Tuesday – Mix of sun and clouds; heavy on the cloud cover. Near 60 degrees. Breezy south wind 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph. An isolated shower or two is possible.

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault