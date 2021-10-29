Weather Blog: Rain chances arrive in time for Halloween weekend

Happy Friday!

Today was picture perfect, with wall to wall sunshine (once again) and temperatures peaking in the 50s. Tonight clouds will gradually increase as our next weather maker arrives, sadly just in time for any Halloween plans this weekend. Tonight lows fall into the 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds remain light from the southeast.

Saturday will start off cloudy, with showers lasting into the afternoon. A frontal system will picot heavier rainfall into the region by Saturday evening and overnight. That heavier widespread rain looks to last until Sunday morning, with showers tapering off into the afternoon on Halloween. Rainfall totals look to range from 0.5-1.0″ in central and norther VT with some locations seeing over an inch in southern zones by Sunday evening. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s. Any trick or treating plans Sunday, you might want to keep the umbrella on standby, but showers should begin to be more isolated in nature by 5-6 pm Sunday evening.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn